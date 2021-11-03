Prince Charles has called on world leaders to "safeguard and honour the rights of indigenous peoples" on day two of the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales said we need to make it "a real matter of priority" to protect forests and other natural habitats, and said we seemed to have lost our “sixth sense” that should have made this obvious in the first place.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has now said he is “cautiously optimistic” that the climate summit can be a success.