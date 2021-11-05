Women and children marched with a tree felled during HS2 work to "mourn the loss of forests" during a protest close to the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow .

The activists could be seen holding the large branch on their shoulders while wearing colourful outfits, as they recited phrases denouncing deforestation.

"The stable system that kept alive all without endangering the future has been turned on its head in the interest of a selfish few," the group can be heard shouting.