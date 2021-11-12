Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, has said she remains "hopeful" that an outcome can be secured from the Cop26 climate summit, following her announcement that her government's climate justice fund would be trebled to £36 million. Sturgeon, who doubled the fund last month, went on to add that an agreement in Glasgow is "not guaranteed" and will require a "monumental amount of effort, work and crucially, political leadership". Speaking on Thursday, she said: "It is to try and show that leadership that I have decided today not just to double our climate justice fund ... but treble that."