Cop26 President Alok Sharma says it is “on world leaders” to find an agreement at the climate change summit.

"My job is to act as the shepherd in chief. This is on leaders. It was the leaders who made the commitment in Paris," he said, referencing the 1.5 degree goal during a discussion with Andrew Marr.

"The leaders of the biggest economies are meeting now at the G20 and they need to come forward and collectively we need to agree how we are going to address this gap."

