Greta Thunberg was mobbed by climate change protesters as she made an appearance at a demonstration outside the headquarters of Standard Chartered in London.

The teenage activist joined a rally protesting against the financial services company supporting the use of fossil fuels.

Footage shows her surrounded by a big crowd of people in the capital, with many chanting about “saving the climate”.

Despite being one of the leading voices on environmental action, Ms Thunberg has confirmed she has “not officially” been invited to the Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

