President Joe Biden said he was sorry about former president Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to pull the US out of the Paris climate accords.

“I do apologise for the fact that the United States, in the last administration, pulled out of the Paris accords”, Mr Biden said while speaking at a Cop26.

Mr Trump had announced that the US would exit the agreement in 2017, but because of the agreement’s withdrawal provisions, it took until 4 November 2020 for the US exit to take place.

