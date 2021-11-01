US President Joe Biden appears to fall asleep during the opening speeches of the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

Video footage taken from the climate summit shows Mr.Biden nodding off for more than 30 seconds before being woke up by an aide who whispered something in his ear.

Glasgow’s Cop26 climate summit has begun with world leaders facing calls for urgent action to limit dangerous temperature rises with Sir David Attenborough telling delegates “the world is looking to you”.

