Watch live as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Ms Pelosi is expected to make a speech hours after being joined at the conference by 21 US politicians.

Yesterday she told attendees addressing climate change was a matter of “justice and equality”.

“We come here fresh from advancing the most ambitious and consequential climate and energy legislation of all time in our country,” she added.

