Barack Obama has taken shots at Donald Trump while addressing Cop26.

The former US president described Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement as something he “wasn’t real happy about”.

“Back in the United States some of our progress stalled when my successor decided to unilaterally pull out of the Paris Agreement in his first year in office,” Obama said.

“I wasn’t real happy about that. And yet the determination of our state and local governments, along with the regulations and investment my administration had already put in place, allowed our country to keep moving forward.”

