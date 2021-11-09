The government’s chief science advisor Sir Patrick Vallance has said it is “crucial” that the 1.5C limit on global temperature warming is kept alive when speaking at the Cop26 summit on Tuesday (9 November)

Vallance said it would be “really tough” to hit this target – but emphasised that it really shouldn’t be up for negotiation, and said we need real, scientific methods of how we plan to get there.

His comments come after he told the BBC that climate change is a bigger threat to humanity than Covid-19.