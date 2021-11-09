Nancy Pelosi has told Cop26 that addressing the climate crisis is a matter of “justice and equality”.

The speaker of the US House of Representatives made her comments at the summit in Glasgow alongside other members of the Congressional delegation.

Opening her speech, Ms Pelosi said: “80 per cent of people displaced in climate change globally, are women.”

“Addressing a rapidly changing climate is a matter of justice and equality for the most vulnerable and most affected including indigenous communities, less developed countries and our focus today - and every day - women.”

Sign up to our free climate newsletter here.