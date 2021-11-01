Prince Charles and the Camilla have arrived at the Cop26 summit in Glasgow.

The Prince of Wales told delegates that the countries need to “come together to create the environment that enables every sector of industry to take the action required”.

Charles will also be co-hosting the session alongside the French leader Emmanuel Macron and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz to support the Great Green Wall initiative, along with the tech billionaire Jeff Bezos.

