Watch live as Prince Charles speaks at Cop26 climate summit

Prince Charles is making an announcement on forests at Cop26, alongside a number of other world leaders.

Just days ago, the Prince of Wales called for “trillions of dollars” of investment every single year to stop the climate disaster as he addressed the G20 summit.

He also warned that Cop26 is “quite literally the last chance saloon” and urged leaders to “set aside our differences” to combat the crisis.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos are amongst the others speaking about forests at Cop26.

