Prince Charles has joked that he needed a drink after attending the first day of climate action summit Cop26.

"I promise you I need it after today", he said after accepting a whisky from a waiter at a drinks reception for the event in Glasgow.

The future monarch made a speech on the opening day of the conference, urging world leaders to mount "a vast military-style campaign" to tackle climate change, requiring "trillions, not billions, of dollars". Other speakers included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, President Joe Biden and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough.

