Prince Charles views a hydrogen fuel cell used for charging McLaren’s Extreme E cars, and meets members from the team outside the Kelvingrove Gallery in Glasgow amid Cop26 summit.

The Prince of Wales recently called for world powers to engage in a “war-like footing” to tackle the climate crisis, with a “military-style campaign” to cajole the private sector into making the changes needed to address urgent environmental issues.

The royal stressed the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying: “We have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing.”