Activists danced to The Proclaimers hit song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) during the Fridays for Future march at Cop26.

Young climate protesters were filmed dancing along to the music ahead of Greta Thunberg’s appearance later on Friday.

Leading the march, she branded the Cop26 summit a “global greenwash festival” while addressing the crowd.

“This is now a global north greenwash festival. A two-week-long celebration of business as usual and blah, blah, blah,” Thunberg said to raucous cheers.

