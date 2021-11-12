Boris Johnson should return to Cop26 to push world leaders on to a path “where we avoid climate catastrophe”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Scotland's first minister was speaking after a new draft agreement at the conference was published on the final day of the conference.

"My message to the prime minister is come back here. Use your position as the president of this Cop to really drive progress and push people as far as we can get them," Ms Sturgeon said.

