Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledged to make Britain into the “the world’s first net zero-aligned financial centre” in a speech at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow that has been met with scepticism by campaigners.

Climate campaigners have suggested that if the chancellor was serious about making the sector more environmentally friendly he would enshrine the new proposals in law.

Greenpeace UK’s head of politics, Rebecca Newsom, said the new rules allowed for plenty of “wiggle room” instead of rewiring the system, as the chancellor claims.