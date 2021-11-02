The Queen has issued a rallying cry to world leaders attending Cop26 urging them to work together in “common cause” to tackle climate change and “solve the most insurmountable problems”.

In the video message, she said many people hoped leaders at the summit “recognise that the time for words has now moved to the time for action.”

The royal monarch closed with the poignant message: “But we are doing this not for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”

