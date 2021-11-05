Watch live as Alok Sharma and Al Gore join 1.5C panel discussion at Cop26

You can watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma and former US vice president Al Gore are speaking on a panel about what it will take to keep any subsequent warming to the 1.5C target that scientists have suggested is needed to avoid the worst ‘tipping points’.

The climate summit received a boost earlier this week when the US rejoined the group of countries pushing for a limit in emissions to keep warming below this level, known as the High Ambition Coalition.