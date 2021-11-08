Watch live as Barack Obama meets youth leaders at Cop26

You can watch live as former US president Barack Obama is meeting with youth leaders at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday (8 November).

Obama has already criticised his successor Donald Trump while addressing the climate summit earlier, saying he “wasn’t real happy” about the 45th president of the US’ decision to unilaterally pull out of the Paris climate accord.

Last week, current US President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Agreement and committed the country to striving towards a 1.5C of warming.