Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma holds news conference

Cop26 President Alok Sharma is holding a news conference on day 10 of the climate summit in Glasgow as fears are mounting that there won’t be a successful resolution to the talks.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to return to the summit on Wednesday (10 November) to encourage “ambitious action” to halt the climate emergency.

Johnson has decided to travel to the summit early, and is expected to seek a resolution on some of the remaining sticking points with talks due to end on Friday.