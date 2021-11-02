Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference at Cop26 in Glasgow.

The unexpected speech comes after the prime minister warned on Monday that humanity has “long since run down the clock on climate change” and suggested that if we don’t get serious today, “it will be too late for our children to do so tomorrow”.

Mr Johnson has also made a number of gloomy remarks in recent days about the ability to thrash out an agreement to prevent global temperatures from rising more than 1.5C, one of the most important orders on the agenda at Cop26.

