Prime Minister Boris Johnson is giving a statement to parliament on the Cop26 agreement on Monday (15 November) after countries agreed to “phase down” the use of coal in the coming years.

Climate campaigners have criticised the deal as not going far enough to tackle the climate crisis we face, but UN climate change chief Patricia Espinosa called the pact a “good compromise” and said the goal of limiting temperature increase to the key limit of 1.5C was “definitely alive” after Glasgow.

