Watch live as climate protesters gather in Manhattan ahead of Cop26

You can watch live as activists from Fridays for Future and other climate-based organizations are holding a march in lower Manhattan ahead of the launch of Cop26 this weekend.

Whether or not the Cop26 climate talks turn out to be successful largely hangs in the balance, as the leaders of two of the world’s largest economies in China and Russia have said they won’t be attending in person.

Earlier a climate protest was held in London ahead of the summit in Glasgow, with Greta Thunberg one of the more notable attendees.