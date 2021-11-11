Watch live as Cop26 President Alok Sharma addresses climate summit in Glasgow

Cop26 president Alok Sharma and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres are addressing an expert group on the collaboration between stakeholders that must act on climate change at the summit in Glasgow on Thursday (11 November).

Yesterday saw a rare bit of good news come out for the climate conference, with the US and China making a surprise announcement on their plans to work together to tackle the climate crisis. The statement was a significant one given the fact that the two countries remain the biggest emitters in the world.