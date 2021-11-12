Watch live as Cop26 president Alok Sharma leads climate discussion

Cop26 president Alok Sharma is holding an internal stocktaking as the climate summit in Glasgow enters its final stages on Friday (12 November).

Talks have so far been a bit of a mixed bag, with some positive moments like the announcement of cooperation between the US and China, but also some dire warning calls that not enough was being done to avert more than 1.5C of warming that scientists say is key to stopping the worst effects of warming on the planet.