Environmental groups protest in London during the sixth day of the Cop26 climate summit.

The march is due to culminate in a rally at Trafalgar Square.

The demonstrations came as dozens of governments detailed their plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture.

Leaders at Cop26 will also promise to tackle the way land is used, including the destruction of forest to make room for crops like soy and palm oil.

Sign up to The Independent’s free Cop26 UN climate summit daily briefing newsletter