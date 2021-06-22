Rapper T-Pain has revealed that he suffered from depression for four years after Usher told him that he “f****d up music”.

In a new eight-part Netflix documentary called This Is Pop, the 35-year-old record producer, real name Faheem Rasheed Najm, said: “Usher was my friend. I really respect Usher and he said, ‘I’m gonna tell you something, man. You kinda f****d up music.’”

The “DJ Got Us Falling in Love Again” singer’s remarks were a reference to Najm’s continuous utilisation of Auto-tune to change his voice in songs like “Low”, “Blame It” and “Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)” among others.