Aaliyah fans rejoice as her iconic second album, One In A Million, has been released on streaming services for the first time.

The late singer's sophomore album hit streaming services on August 20th with the discography also being available on Apple Music and other streaming platforms.

The R&B superstar tragically died in a plane crash on August 25, 2001, at the age of 22 at the peak of her fame and success.

This is the first time fans can stream Aaliyah’s music as the singer’s family has officially released her music due to a dispute with Blackground Records