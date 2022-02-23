Aaron Rodgers apologises to ex Shailene Woodley over Covid vaccine controversy

Aaron Rogers and Shailene Woodley have allegedly parted ways, and he’s now publicly apologised for his controversial opinions on the Covidvaccine.

Multiple reports have claimed that Divergent actress Shailene, 30, and her NFL quarterback partner, 38, had called off their engagement.

They are yet to confirm these rumours, but she was recently spotted without her engagement ring.

Aaron appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday, 22 February, and admitted he didn’t realise how his anti-vaccine position would affect his loved ones.

Sign up to our free newsletters here