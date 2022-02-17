Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley call off engagement

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley have broken up, calling off their engagement.

According to reports, the Green Bay Packers quarterback "put football first" and "neglected" a relationship that led to neither of them being happy.

"While Shailene is supportive of Aaron’s career, he put football first and they were barely spending any time together," one source told In Touch.

"She felt he neglected their relationship. Neither of them were happy."

NFL star Rodgers and actor Woodley announced their engagement in February 2021.

