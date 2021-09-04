Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson has claimed that ABBA offered to write the Three Lions a World Cup song for free - but the Football Association turned them down.

The coach, who hails from Sweden like the much-loved band, says the FA refused the offer because the song needed to be made by an "English artist".

"I went to the board of the FA and told them, 'ABBA is willing to do the song', and they said 'no'," Eriksson revealed on Good Morning Britain.

"That was a pity but I can understand it."