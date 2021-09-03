Swedish pop band Abba has announced its first album in 39 years and debuted two new songs.

The Mamma Mia hitmakers– Bjorn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Faltskog, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad – also unveiled plans for a high-tech concert show featuring digital versions of themselves.

The anticipated projects will be titled Abba Voyage and the album will consist entirely of new material recorded by the quartet, known for hits such as Dancing Queen, Super Trouper and Waterloo, in Andersson’s studio in Stockholm.