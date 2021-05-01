An activist has been detained after breaking into a French villa belonging to president Vladimir Putin’s daughter.

The property, in Biarritz, was taken over and declared to be a shelter for Ukrainian refugees.

Pierre Haffner, a former businessman, may face prosecution after leading a group of anti-Russia protesters into the seafront property owned by Katerina Tikhonova, 35, the youngest daughter of Putin.

