Maroon 5 singer, Adam Levine, has spoken out after being grabbed by a fan on stage during a charity concert.

The incident happened last Saturday (23 October) during a performance for We Can Survive, a suicide prevention organisation.

Levine was performing “Sunday Morning” when a fan rushed on stage and grabbed hold of him, leaving him visibly unnerved.

The pop star took to Instagram, saying: “Sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on.”