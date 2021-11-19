Adele believes her new album “could actually save a few lives”.

The 33-year-old singer is set to release her long-awaited new album, ‘30’, on Friday , and the singer believes that her record could be a life-saver for some of her long-time fans.

The London-born star, whose new album is inspired by her divorce from ex-husband Simon Konecki. told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did.”

