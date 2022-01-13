Adele has dropped the full music video for her top five chart hit Oh My God.

The song features on her new album, 30, and the video premiere was teased across her social media accounts earlier this week.

In reference to the title, it is filled with religious connotations and shows Adele wearing a clerical cape atop a glamorous ballgown, performing in front of a halo.

You can watch the full video here.

The singer’s latest album has smashed records across the world, debuting at number one in multiple countries and gaining over 60 million Spotify streams.

