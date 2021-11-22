Alan Carr stepped in and sang to the audience during ITV’s An Audience With Adele when the singer broke down in tears after reuniting with her childhood English teacher.

The singer called on her friend Alan Carr to take the mic as she fixed her make up and told the band: “Play ‘Make You Feel My Love’ and get Alan to sing it.”

The one-off concert, which marked the British singer’s first live UK performance in four years, was filmed earlier this month and broadcast by ITV on Sunday 21 November.

