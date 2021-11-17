Adele has revealed she went to ‘hell and back’ while making her new album.

Ahead of the album’s release on Friday, the singer opened up to Zane Lowe and Apple Music about the making of 30, where she revealed that recording the album was an incredibly emotional experience for her.

The singer said: “It was like it really helped me, this album. It really, really did. I really went to hell and back”.

