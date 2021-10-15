Adele has joked that she isn’t “panicking” over suggestions that her album release could clash with Ed Sheeran’s.

Six years after the release of her Grammy Award-winning album 25, the music star unveiled her new single Easy On Me on Friday morning.

While promoting her new track on Heart Breakfast, Adele was asked if she views Sheeran as “competition”, given they are releasing music one month apart.

“Ha! I ain’t panicking, he can panic!” Adele replied, laughing off the suggestion.

