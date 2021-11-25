Adele has admitted her son Angelo will "go through stages of hating" her new song My Little Love.

The British artist has previously explained that the record was written as an attempt to explain her divorce to her nine-year-old son.

During an appearance on q with Tom Power, Adele said "He'll probably go through stages of hating it when he's a teenager. But it was an important part of the puzzle I was trying to figure out of my life — not the album — so I had to include it."

