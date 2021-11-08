Adele reportedly told a crowd of fans in London that she was "so nervous" being back on stage, as the star recorded ITV's one-off show An Audience With Adele at the Palladium on Saturday. An insider told The Sun that the "Easy On Me" singer was "playful and fun on stage", but it was clear she was "feeling the pressure".

“She sounded better than ever but there were a couple of false starts throughout the evening," they said. The concert airs on 21 November, following the release of her fourth studio album, 30.