Adele has shared bloopers from behind the scenes of her Easy on Me video shoot.

The pop star released her first new track since 2015 last month, which has since gone on to top music charts around the world.

Following the success of Easy on Me, Adele has posted the blooper reel, which - as expected - features a lot of laughing and the occasional swear word.

Easy on Me is the first single of her highly anticipated album 30, with the full track list expected to be revealed on 30 November.

