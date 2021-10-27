Adele has announced she will be performing live in London next year, following the release of her album 30 this November.

In what will mark a return to live performances for the first time since 2017, the singer will play two shows at British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park, London, in the summer of 2022.

The shows will be held on 1 and 2 July 2022.

Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October.

