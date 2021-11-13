Adele felt "embarrassed" following her divorce from Charity boss Simon Konecki, the singer has revealed.

Opening up about her separation from her now ex-husband, the singer said she was wracked with anxiety and embarrassment.

Adele told Rolling Stone magazine neither she nor Simon were to blame for the divorce but instead believed "she didn't know herself yet".

"I didn't really know myself, I thought I did but I just didn't really like who I was," she said.

Sign up to our daily newsletters here.