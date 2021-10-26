Adele's Easy on Me has skyrocketed to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, following its first full week of tracking.

A week earlier, it debuted at No. 68 from its first five hours of availability with ballad becoming Adele’s fifth Hot 100 No. 1 and first since Hello ruled for 10 weeks in 2015-16.

The song, whichVogue recently described as a “gut-wrenching plea of a piano ballad”, is Adele’s first new music since 2015.

Shortly before the video appeared on YouTube, there were over 100,000 fans already waiting online to listen.