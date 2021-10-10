Adele treated fans to a first listen of her new single on Instagram Live on Saturday (9 October).

Earlier this week, the singer announced that she was returning to music six years after her last album, with her new song Easy on Me to be released on Friday (15 October).

The Hello hitmaker went live on Instagram to answer questions from fans and talk about the new track with the singer playing a clip of the song to fans for the first time, sending fans wild in the comment section.