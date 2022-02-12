Graham Norton fires back at Adele with joke about her Las Vegas residency

Adele was left in hysterics during the Graham Norton Show on Friday evening when the host made a quick-witted gag about her Las Vegas residency.

After George Ezra performed on the episode he spoke to Norton where he was asked about forthcoming gigs but admitted that he didn’t know the specific date.

Norton backed Ezra up on this point saying that “no artist knows when anything is happening.”

However, Adele piped in and claimed that she “always knows when something is happening.”

Norton quipped back: “You don’t know when Vegas is happening.”

