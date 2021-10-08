Adele has credited working out in the gym sessions with helping her to overcome stress and anxiety.

The pop star has shown off her figure in a new fashion editorial for the November 2021 issue of Vogue, where she also reflected on her weight loss.

"I realised that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight," Adele said.

"I thought, if I can make my body physically strong and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."